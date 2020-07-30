A group of local men volunteered their time and work last Saturday to help repair and rebuild the Veterans of Foreign Wars’ gazebo in downtown Hartsville.
Mark Presley and Thomas Russell helped organize the workday, which will continue this weekend on Saturday.
David Chambers, Commander of VFW Post 4842, said the efforts were appreciated and that repairing the gazebo was part of his plan to beautify the VFW’s portion of downtown Hartsville. In addition, volunteers from Trail Life USA helped clean up the VFW monument to those from Trousdale County who served in World Wars I and II, Korea and Vietnam.
“I’m trying my best to beautify the place; it’s gotten ugly over the years,” Chambers said of the gazebo, which dates back around 40 years to the late 1970s or early 1980s.
The gazebo was originally built through the efforts of Dean Ford, Rex Ford and Bill Davis, according to Presley.
“They were all woodworkers,” Presley said of the trio.
Another workday is scheduled for this Saturday, Aug. 1, beginning around 7 a.m. Anyone interested can contact Presley through the Positively Hartsville Facebook page.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
