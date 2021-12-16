Walmart last week announced plans to open a 925,000-square-foot automated fulfillment center in Lebanon, to support the retailer’s growing supply chain network and e-commerce business.
The new facility, located at 1015 Hixson Blvd., is set to open in fall of 2022 and will create up to 300 full-time jobs. Walmart’s high-tech fulfillment center will include the unique combination of associates, AI-software and automated robots that work together to ship orders to customers even faster. The new fulfillment center marks the retailer’s first in the state of Tennessee.
“We’re thrilled to be bringing a new high-tech fulfillment center to the community of Lebanon,” said David Guggina, senior vice president, Automation and Innovation at Walmart U.S. “This facility will include game-changing automation technology that’s radically disrupting the supply chain, improving the customer experience and saving time for associates.”
The high-tech fulfillment center supports an initiative the retailer shared earlier this year to build additional supply chain capacity using automation to stay ahead of demand, improve the customer experience and increase productivity. It will store millions of items from Walmart’s everyday low-priced merchandise to be shipped directly to customers as soon as the next day. Once an online order is placed, a fleet of automated robots navigates a compact storage system to retrieve products and bring them to associates for packing. The order is then shipped directly to the customer, with speed.
The fulfillment center is currently hiring for full-time positions, including leadership. Full-time positions qualify for benefits including medical, vision and dental insurance, 401(k) matching, paid time off, a quarterly incentive program, and access to a free college degree. Candidates can search open positions and complete applications online at careers.walmart.com.
Walmart operates three distribution centers and 150 retail stores and employs over 42,500 associates in the state of Tennessee.
