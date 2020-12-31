Walter Lawrence Hicks
Walter Lawrence Hicks, age 65, of Hartsville, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020 at Quality Center for Rehab and Healing.
Survivors are: son, Sherrod Hicks; two grandchildren, Attiah Hicks & Jayden Hicks; five brothers, Howard Hicks, John Anthony Hicks, Yule Haney, Eric Haney & Mark Haney; two sisters, Anita (Michael) Callaway & Kelly McClellan
Funeral services were held Saturday, Dec. 26, at Anthony Funeral Home.
Anthony Funeral Home, 337 McMurry Blvd. E, Hartsville, TN 37074, 615-374-2280, anthonyfhhartsville.com, was in charge of arrangements.
