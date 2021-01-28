Wanda Gail McClanahan, age 62, of Hartsville, passed away Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021 at Sumner Regional Medical Center in Gallatin.
She was preceded in death by: parents, Marvin Duke & Opal Mahaney Duke.
Survivors are: husband, Bruce McClanahan; two sons, Brian (Michelle) Reece & Daniel Reece; four daughters, Ashley McClanahan, Brittany McClanahan, Roxanne Reece & Christy Scurlock; sister, Lavonna Hale; sister-in-law, Clara (Donnie) Crook; seven grandchildren and numerous nieces & nephews.
Funeral services were held in the chapel of Anthony Funeral Home on Monday, Jan. 25, officiated by Eld. Eddy Gregory.
Memorial donations may be made to help with funeral expenses.
Anthony Funeral Home, 337 McMurry Blvd., Hartsville, TN 37074, 615-374-2280, anthony
fhhartsville.com, was in charge of arrangements.
