The Tennessee State Museum, in partnership with Fisk University, has opened the new Building a Bright Future: Black Communities and Rosenwald Schools in Tennessee exhibit that features communities across the state that were impacted by the Rosenwald Fund program of the early 20th century.
Of the 354 Rosenwald schools that were built in Tennessee, the Ward School in Hartsville is one of 16 schools that are included in the exhibit.
“We went to 16 different communities, including the Ward School in Trousdale County,” said Tennessee State Museum Lead Exhibit Curator Matthew Gailani. “Although Trousdale County may not be the size of Davidson or Shelby counties, it was great to include the Ward School in the exhibit because of the efforts of the preservation association there and the historical society in preserving its history.”
According to Gailani, the Tennessee State Museum was privileged to collaborate with Fisk University on the exhibit.
“The curatorial team here at the museum was lucky enough to partner with the John Hope and Aurelia E. Franklin Library at Fisk University (for the exhibit),” said Gailani. “They house the original Julius Rosenwald Fund archives and are really the major archival resource for that.”
Fisk University Director of Library Services DeLisa M. Harris added, “Our teams at Fisk University John Hope and Aurelia E. Franklin Library were thrilled to partner and collaborate with Tennessee State Museum. This exhibit is the first major showcase of the impact and legacy of the Julius Rosenwald Fund Rural School program in Tennessee.”
The Rosenwald Fund program was the result of a partnership between Julius Rosenwald and Booker T. Washington, which helped to build nearly 5,000 much-needed schools for African-American children in communities across the United States. Of those schools, 354 were in Tennessee.
“The exhibit is about the Rosenwald Fund program as a whole and its impact on Tennessee,” said Gailani. “The program took place across all three of Tennessee’s grand divisions (East Tennessee, Middle Tennessee, and West Tennessee). Although smaller communities may have only had one school built versus larger areas that had multiple ones, there were black communities across the state that were taking advantage of programs like the Rosenwald Fund to fight for their children’s education.”
Today, roughly 60 of Tennessee’s 354 Rosenwald schools are still standing.
“This history goes back a century with Rosenwald schools and is still continuing today,” said Gailani. “About 60 of the 354 schools in Tennessee are still standing, but that is in a variety of capacities. Some were restored as community centers, and others are now private residences.
“Tennessee has a pretty unique place in the history of the Rosenwald schools, because, while Julius Rosenwald was from Illinois, in about 1920, the Julius Rosenwald construction program was moved to Nashville. So, Tennessee plays a pretty prominent role, not just in the history of its own schools, but overall in the Rosenwald Fund program.”
The Building a Bright Future: Black Communities and Rosenwald Schools in Tennessee exhibit is scheduled to run through Feb. 25, 2024. The museum, located at 1000 Rosa L. Parks Blvd. in Nashville, is open Tuesday through Sunday each week, and admission is free.
The museum will also be holding a free Rosenwald School Symposium from Sept. 15-16. The first day of the symposium will be held at Fisk University, and the second day will be at the Tennessee State Museum.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.