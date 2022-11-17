Four former teachers of the Ward School were honored at the well-attended Black and Gold Banquet, which took place at the old Ward School building in Hartsville on Saturday night.
The event was hosted by the Ward Scholarship Committee as a fundraiser to help preserve the old school building.
“The last four teachers that taught in our school — our historic, black school — (were) honored at the Black and Gold Banquet” said Ward Scholarship Committee Chair and former Ward School student Betty Locke. “These are the last four teachers of the Ward School that are still living.”
Guests at the banquet helped to honor Dorothy Valentine Black, Bobby Joe Lewis, J.T. Simpson and Ed Lee Martin for their time and service to the school.
Black, a second-grade teacher, began her teaching career at the Ward School — her alma mater — after earning her teaching degree from Tennessee State University (TSU).
“One of my former teachers said that they needed a second-grade teacher (at the Ward School) and asked me if I would be interested in it,” said Black. “I said, ‘Well, I don’t know.’ At that time, I was thinking about going to New York, so I said I would think about it. He told me that if I was interested in the job, I should go down to the superintendent’s office on Monday morning and tell them I was interested. Since I didn’t have any money, I went down, and he hired me.”
Although his 30-year teaching career was quite extensive, Lewis recalled his time at the Ward School with fondness.
“I taught Tennessee history ... I was a physical education (P.E.) coach, and I was also the health education teacher (at the Ward School),” said Lewis. “I taught at 14 different schools in my career and taught in six different counties in the state of Tennessee before I retired. During that time, I picked up a lot of wisdom and knowledge and understanding from meeting such a variety of different cultures, races, and nationalities.
“When I ended my career, schools had integrated. I had every type of student throughout the world who were in attendance at some of those schools, and I picked up so much knowledge from the different cultures that I had the opportunity to work with.”
Simpson taught multiple courses and grade levels at the Ward School.
“I taught here (at the Ward School) for two years, from 1961-62,” said Simpson. “I taught health, science, English, and social studies. All the students were mixed in together. Some of them were high school, and some of them were elementary.”
Though unable to attend Saturday night’s festivities, Ward School students and teachers remember Martin, the former football and basketball coach, with affection.
“We remember him mostly for his coaching skills, because, as a matter of fact, he was the longest coach to be with us at Ward,” said Locke. “He had to coach multiple sports, but our main focus back then in the 1960s was our football team.”
The Black and Gold Banquet is one of many events sponsored by the Ward Scholarship Committee, which attempts to raise money to maintain the old school building.
“The main focus of the efforts that we’re putting forth is to maintain the building,” said Locke. “As an organization, we own the building. We are trying to maintain it — to keep it up and running — and maybe provide some after-school programs in the near future.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.