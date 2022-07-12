After the past two years of limited activity due to the pandemic, Ward School is back in business.
Built in 1948 as a school for the county’s African American students, it was used up until 1956 and integration. At that time, the county continued to use the building for various county offices, including the election office, Head Start and the senior center.
When the building was no longer needed by the county, it was turned over to the Ward School Community Preservation Association, which is working to turn it into a vibrant community center.
It has been an extensive process, and the pandemic contributed to the problem of cleaning out old rooms from years of accumulated trash, painting and restoring restrooms, and putting a new roof on the building.
Now, association president Albert Strawther has announced that two new groups are using the school for meetings.
The American Legion post for Hartsville has signed up to rent a room for their monthly meetings, and it has already begun painting and setting up that room.
Also, representatives of the Cumberland River Council of the Boy Scouts of America have met with Strawther and the other members of the Association to arrange for the group to hold their den meetings and activities there. The group will soon be setting up their Cub Scout program and signing up den leaders, as well as scout master and other adult assistants. The school’s large gym and classrooms will provide space for the many activities associated with the scouting program.
The Ward School welcomes interest from other groups or organizations that may need meeting space. The school gym and kitchen are also available to rent for family reunions, church programs, weddings and anniversary parties.
