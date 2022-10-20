The Ward School Preservation Association is once again hosting a fall festival on Saturday from 11 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. at the school, located at 113 Hall Street in Hartsville.
Celebrating the fall season with ghosts and goblins, the festival kicks off with a beauty contest.
Following that, the children’s portion of the festivities start with a Halloween costume contest at 1 p.m.
From then until 3:30, there will be Halloween-themed games and activities. Among the spooky encounters will be the Find the Eyeball game, where a person has to reach into a big box and try to find Frankenstein’s missing eyeball.
There will also be games of skill involving witches, ogres and a vampire or two.
Prizes will be awarded, and every child who tries their hand in a game is rewarded with a piece of Halloween candy for their efforts.
The charge of admission is $5, which includes full access to all games, a cookie and glass of Halloween punch.
The festival is a fundraiser for the organization, which is working to remodel the old Ward School and turn it into a community center.
The school was used by Trousdale County’s African American students in the years before integration.
