It’s back to the drawing board for the Hartsville/Trousdale County Water and Sewer Utility Department’s proposed 2023 budget as concerns were raised by the budget and finance committee at Monday night’s meeting at the Trousdale County Courthouse.
The budget and finance committee voted 8-4 to not approve the budget that was presented.
The items of concern centered around employee raises and bonuses. In the proposed budget, employees of the Hartsville/Trousdale County Water and Sewer Utility Department were to receive a step-up raise, plus a 5% cost of living raise, and an annual (Christmas) bonus.
“It looks like y’all are giving some pretty good raises and bonuses this year,” Trousdale County commissioner Jerry Ford said. “All I see down here are salary and benefit reports, which looks (like) quite a bit more than last year. So, you did a step-up, plus 5%, plus a bonus?”
Trousdale County commissioner Landon Gulley added, “As a county, what we voted to do for our other departments was (go) to the wage-study recommendations. We didn’t necessarily adopt the wage study. We went to the wage study recommendations for our people. Instead of moving them all up a step, we left them at that original step in the study. We did not give a percentage raise above that at this point in time.”
Last July, Trousdale County hired an outside firm to do a compensation study (wage study) to provide a systematic basis for county commissioners to evaluate and address competitive compensation in order to attract and retain talent, therefore allowing the county’s departments to provide quality services to the community.
“Once again, we get into the issue that I have raised for several years now of doing for one department and not doing for others,” Trousdale County Commission Chairman Dwight Jewell said. “I think that that’s the one thing that is raising the eyebrows. Certainly, it’s raising my eyebrows. We have one department of county government that is still doing that and is giving bonuses. We gave operational authority to the water board when they were commissioned, and they feel like it’s their decision, basically, how they spend the rate payers’ money. This budget reflects their wants and their needs that was approved by them.
“I think that there is an issue of fairness here. We do not put any tax dollars into the water department. It is fully funded by the public, by the rate payers. So, we are responsible to the rate payers to give review of this budget like we would any other department’s budget.”
The Trousdale County Commission agreed that they were no longer giving bonuses to Trousdale County government employees.
“We had stopped those bonus payments,” Gulley said. “I like the fairness side on what we have done. We stopped that in a couple of other departments. So, I would like to have us also think about that at least at this time. Fairness is all I’m asking for in this case.”
It is the job of the budget and finance committee to vote on whether or not to send the proposed budgets to the Trousdale County Commission for full approval.
With the Hartsville/Trousdale County Water and Sewer Utility Department’s proposed 2023 budget not being approved, it will now go back for revisions.
