Trousdale County’s Water Board is moving forward in the application process for a $1.75 million loan to build a new water tank.
The board held a public hearing on the matter during its Feb. 23 meeting.
If approved, a concrete water tank capable of storing 2 million gallons of water would be built on Puryears Bend Road. The new tank would replace three aging tanks and would provide more storage capacity to the Water Department.
Hartsville Water has applied with the Tennessee State Revolving Fund for the loan and is awaiting word on approval. Construction would take around a year once work began, according to Evan White, president of Mid-Tenn Engineering.
“The short-term benefit is, you’ve got three tanks that are in real bad shape. You’ll get those out of service,” White said. “The long-term benefit is, the tank is made to withstand the additional capacity for your system down the road for future growth.”
The three tanks that would be replaced have a total capacity of 950,000 gallons, meaning a new tank would add significant storage for the Water Department. White noted that rehabbing the old tanks was estimated to cost almost the same as building a new one.
One of those old tanks is located behind Minit Mart and has ‘Hartsville’ painted on it and has long been considered a local landmark.
“We need to put that in our evaluation because if it disappeared tomorrow, a lot of people are probably going to be upset,” County Mayor Stephen Chambers noted.
Loan terms have not been provided yet but no rate increase would be expected as a result, officials said.
Board members also discussed plans to build a new, 6,000 square-foot storage building/office for the Water Department, which would be located just behind the County Administration Building.
Dwight Jewell raised questions about the proposed cost of the building and whether it was needed. An estimate when the project was first proposed in 2018 was roughly $580,000, but Jewell noted the addition of office space to the original design.
“To me, the average cost of this type of building is $200 per square foot. That’s a far cry from $580,000,” he said. “Has this morphed into something that’s way beyond what we think we’re doing, dollar-wise?”
Jewell also noted an increase in the cost of building materials both locally and nationwide. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ January pricing index, softwood lumber was up 73% from a year ago, hardwood lumber was up 14.5% and steel was up 7.4%.
“It’s going to be a hard sell to the public that we’re spending… on a building that we don’t absolutely have to have,” Jewell said. “I’m afraid it’s going to be very unpopular…”
McFarland noted that currently some equipment is left outside and having a designated storage facility would better preserve that equipment.
“I’m all for getting equipment out of the weather,” added Mark White. “If this utility can pay for it, I’m all for it.”
The Water Board ultimately voted to put the project out for bid and await the results.
Discussions were held on the Water Department’s 2021-22 budget were held, but no decisions were made after board members requested updated figures on the storage building cost and updated revenue projections.
McFarland said his budget proposal included a 1.3% cost-of-living increase and a 0.7% raise for employees.
The board will reexamine the proposed budget at its March 23 meeting.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.