Trousdale County’s Water Department can expect to receive over $3.4 million in grant money as a part of the American Rescue Plan passed earlier this year.
That came from County Mayor Stephen Chambers during the Nov. 23 meeting of the Water Board.
The mayor said Tennessee is proposing to create three grant programs to allocate federal money received as part of the bill. Previous estimates from the U.S. Treasury have Tennessee receiving over $3.9 billion and the state’s Financial Stimulus Accountability Group has dedicated $1.35 billion to water, wastewater and stormwater infrastructure projects.
“The first is a noncompetitive grant that’s going to go to each county in the state,” Chambers said. “There is a local match; our grant match would be at 40%.”
The $3.4 million would be Trousdale’s portion of that first program, which contains an equal allocation per county and an amount based on population.
Chambers said the state comptroller’s office had advised that counties look at using their own American Rescue Plan funding to satisfy local match requirements and make that federal money go further. Trousdale County is scheduled to receive almost $5.2 million and has already received over $1 million of that amount.
The second grant program would be what the mayor called a list of “priority projects” that the state had, and the third program would be a competitive grant to fund various projects.
Chambers advised that the state’s plans were subject to change based on future guidance from the federal government. Preliminary guidance has indicated that ARP funds could be used toward repairing or replacing water lines, addressing infiltration & inflow and modernizing water and wastewater treatment facilities.
“I have a list of things I’m going to propose to the County Commission (in January), the mayor said. “This is once-in-a-generation funding coming down and some of our infrastructure is 60, 70 years old.”
The mayor noted that a 2018 study estimated that almost 58% of water treated at Trousdale’s sewer plant was a result of rainflow entering the system. Fixing those problems would save money and increase capacity, Chambers noted.
“That helps us with industrial recruiting and also reduces the expenditure to the Water Department,” he said.
Board members were also presented with the results of a feasibility study on providing water service to areas of Trousdale County currently unserved. A preliminary report in October showed that the utility would have to add almost 32 miles of new lines at a cost of over $9 million to reach county roads without current service.
Evan White of Mid-Tenn Engineering, which conducted the study, said at current rates providing such service would take 35 years to get a return on investment (ROI) based on current water rates. Even increasing the water rates by 50% would only reduce the ROI to 25 years.
“None of them are technically feasible from a business standpoint,” he said.
Chairman Heather Bay said the board would examine the study further in January as the group is not scheduled to meet in December.
Dwight Jewell, who formerly served as the county’s building official, advised consulting with that office as to which roads are projected to see future growth based on building permits and other factors. The unserved areas could be looked at on a case-by-case basis and evaluated accordingly, he said.
“There’s a lot to decide within this,” Bay said. “We’ll need to figure out the direction we need to go.”
The board also approved by a 5-1 vote a Christmas bonus of $450 per employee.
Jewell cast the vote against, saying he felt that since the county does not provide such bonus pay for its employees he felt it was inappropriate for the Water Department to do so.
“If we’re going to do it for some, we need to do it for all. If we can’t do it for all, I don’t think we need to do it for any,” Jewell said.
Board members also voted to keep a certificate of deposit of just over $1 million that had matured at First National Bank. The board had solicited quotes from both banks regarding interest rates.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
