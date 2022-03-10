County Mayor Stephen Chambers told members of the Water Board he would like to see federal stimulus funds used for improving sewer capacity in Trousdale County.
At the group’s Feb. 24 meeting, the mayor spoke briefly on plans for money the Water Department will be receiving as part of the federal American Rescue Plan. Tennessee’s Financial Stimulus Accountability Group has dedicated $1.35 billion to water, wastewater and stormwater infrastructure projects.
“We’re going to get around $2.1 million; they did drop our match requirement to 30%,” Chambers said.
Projects funded through the Tennessee Department of Environment & Conservation grants will have a local match portion. But if the county uses some of its ARP funds for the local match, that portion would drop to 25% of the total cost, Chambers added.
“I’m going to advocate for replacing some sewer lines,” he said, noting that a 2017 study indicated that almost 60% of the flow in Trousdale County’s sewer lines came from rainwater infiltration. “That takes away capacity on our sewer plant and has affected us in economic development at PowerCom, our lack of capacity.
“I think this is a real opportunity to get some of those sewer issues dealt with.”
Board members also voted to approve a bonus plan for Water Department employees, subject to funding approval from the County Commission. Bonuses would be paid on the same schedule discussed during the last Budget & Finance Committee meeting. Full-time employees with at least 24 months of service during the pandemic would receive $2,000 and part-timers $1,000. Those with less than 24 months of service would receive a prorated amount based on their length of service.
The Water Board also voted to approve the purchase of approximately a half-acre of property adjoining the site of the new building currently under construction. The stated cost was $2,000 and will require the County Commission accepting the property.
“It would help the turnaround where the drive-thru goes out. For longer trucks it gives us more of a buffer,” General Manager Tommy McFarland said.
