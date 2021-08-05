Trousdale County’s Water Board approved further planning for a pair of water line extensions designed to alleviate problems within the Hartsville city limits.
A 1,300-foot extension along Halltown Road and a 400-foot extension along Bridle Path Lane are intended to help with lower pressure or temporary outages in those areas when crew are making repairs nearby, according to General Manager Tommy McFarland. The new lines would be tied into the loop that serves the area directly around Hartsville.
“That would give a second tie-in to keep these folks in water,” McFarland told the board. “That leak on Holder Branch caused everybody out here to go out of water.
“Where we’ve been fixing hydrants or leaks, it puts these people out on 141N, out toward Gravel Hill, toward Templow, Green Grove, all those areas… This will be a short-term project to help that area when we have problems.”
Both projects will be required to be bid out. McFarland said preliminary estimates were around $60,000 for the Bridle Path line and $160,000 for the Halltown line.
No vote was taken, but the board asked McFarland to prepare more information on the proposals and report back at the August meeting.
Board chairman Craig Moreland and County Mayor Stephen Chambers also reported on a recent meeting with nearby communities seeking to expand their water supplies. Trousdale County is also seeking permission to increase its draw from the Cumberland River (currently 2 million gallons per day) and could be well placed to supply to other communities. Becoming a regional water supplier would allow an expansion of Trousdale’s water intake capacity (5.5 million gallons per day) with the cost being shared by all participating municipalities.
Some board members questioned whether merely providing water, rather than selling it, to outside communities was worth the effort.
“Not that I don’t want to be a good neighbor, but someone’s going to have to sell me on the idea when we have no benefit,” board member Dwight Jewell said.
“If we’re not going to make a profit, sorry about your luck not having a river running through your backyard,” echoed Mark White. “This would just be secondary to them.”
The board also accepted writing off just over $17,000 in bad debt from 61 customers. Members asked if the Water Department had considered turning the bad debt over to a collection agency.
Board members also reviewed and accepted the Water Department’s financial report for the 2020-21 fiscal year. Per the report, the department had a net profit of $788,890 once a sewer grant was included. Without the grant, the profit total was $323,651.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
