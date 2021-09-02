The Water Board approved one capital improvement project at its Aug. 24 meeting and delayed its decision on a second, but questioned whether either project was the best use of the department’s resources.
The board approved construction of a tie-in from Bridal Path Lane to Highway 141 that would cover roughly 400 feet and help lessen outages in that area when crews have to work on nearby lines.
The project will have to be bid out but the cost was estimated at around $78,000. A similar project on Halltown Road was estimated at roughly $210,000.
Questions were raised about creating redundancy when there are portions of the county without access to water. General Manager Tommy McFarland estimated there were 64 roads in Trousdale County that did not have full access to water service, including portions of Highways 25 and 141. Supplying those, he estimated, would require laying almost 50 miles of new lines.
“My reservations are, we’re going to spend $280,000 to $300,000 and we’re really not providing water to anybody. We’re providing better service… but we’re spending a lot of money when we’re telling people we don’t have money to run you a water line,” Dwight Jewell said.
Jewell gave the example of Honeysuckle Lane, which he said had “hundreds of acres” that could be developed if water was available to the area.
“I understand why this needs to be done, but the optics don’t look that good. Honeysuckle is where I get reamed more than anything,” added Mark White. “I’d like to know what it would cost to do that project.”
Prior to debate on the tie-in, the board had approved $6,000 for on a feasibility study to evaluate county roads that do not currently have access to municipal water.
“When we shut a line down, we put 800 people out of water,” McFarland countered. “This right here will fix that.”
Todd Webber asked whether waiting until the feasibility study was completed in three months and then reviewing the tie-in projects to see where they fit on recommended priorities was an option.
Jewell also questioned what the cost would be, noting that in the past initial estimates for various projects had been well under the final cost.
Ultimately the board approved the Bridal Path project but opted to wait on the Halltown Road project until the feasibility study was completed.
Board members also approved putting $20,000 toward creating a 20-year Master Plan for the Water Department.
“The primary objectives are to determine current and future needs, identify the improvements required, establish project priorities, formulate projects costs and recommend a capital improvement plan,” White stated in a letter to the board.
Engineer Evan White added that a master plan would incorporate ongoing discussions about whether Trousdale County could be a water supplier to outlying communities and potential costs if the department chooses to pursue that option.
“I think this is something that’s sorely needed. It will fall in line with a lot of other planning we’re doing on the county level,” County Mayor Stephen Chambers said.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
