The Trousdale County Water and Sewer Department is currently seeking the approval of the Trousdale County Commission to retain an attorney and join a multi-plaintiff lawsuit.
The lawsuit allows public utilities across the nation to recover money spent on per-and-polyfluoroalkyl substance (PFAS) testing.
“It’s not a class action lawsuit, but it’s a multi-plaintiff lawsuit over multiple districts that allows for all utilities to register and recover any current and projected future expenses for testing and treatment remediation due to PFAS contamination when a settlement is reached,” said Trousdale County Attorney Branden Bellar. “It’s not a punitive action, but it’s a cost recovery item. There are quite a number of plaintiffs that have already signed up for this piece of litigation.”
Trousdale County Water and Sewer Department General Manager Tommy McFarland added, “We are trying to join the lawsuit with the National Rural Water Association (NRWA). They are suing on behalf of all utilities nationwide. My understanding is, if we join this lawsuit, we may get some kind of funding through it in accordance with how much PFAS we actually have in the water.”
Since PFAS are manmade chemicals, the source of most PFAS contamination comes from household products and industrial and manufacturing pollutants.
“PFAS is called the forever chemical,” said McFarland. “A lot of the products used in homes have PFAS in them. Even the foam used by fire departments has them in it. So, it’s pretty vast.”
According to the White House, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has proposed the first national standard for utility systems to address PFAS contamination in drinking water by monitoring and taking actions to clean up the water supply.
However, the proposal may come as an added expense to many utility districts across the nation.
“Because the Trousdale County Water and Sewer Department is small, it qualified for free testing through the EPA,” said McFarland. “It isn’t costing us any money right now. We signed up for free testing through the EPA. We were eligible at no cost to us to get testing done. We are such a small utility that we met the limit to get it done for free through the EPA.”
The Trousdale County Water and Sewer Department will be able to join the NRWA lawsuit as soon as the county commission gives the approval to retain an attorney.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.