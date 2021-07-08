Trousdale County’s Water Department will soon be offering sewer leak and line protection insurance to eligible customers.
At the Water Board’s June 22 meeting, the board voted to accept an offer from ServLine to provide sewer leak insurance to all customers who have sewer. Those are primarily within the Urban Services District.
The insurance will be billed monthly, just as is currently done with water bills. Trousdale Water began partnering with ServLine in December 2018 to provide leak protection insurance for water bills.
“This is just offering something else to the customer. They don’t have to take it but I don’t know why they wouldn’t,” said board member Dwight Jewell.
The sewer leak protection will be offered in the same manner, with all eligible customers automatically being signed up. Customers who wish to opt out will have to contact the Water Department to do so.
The sewer leak protection will provide up to $2,500 protection per occurrence for $2.35 per month.
Customers will also be able to take advantage of a separate policy that will provide coverage for the sewer line itself for up to $10,000 if damaged, with a cost of $6.50 per month. Customers will have to choose the sewer line coverage and will not be automatically enrolled in that program. In addition to covering damage to a sewer line, the coverage provides up to $500 for landscaping and repaving services if a customer’s yard or driveway has to be dug up to repair a line.
“They’ll come and repair a line, they’ll adjust a sewer bill like they do now with water,” Water Department General Manager Tommy McFarland said. “If they have to tear up your driveway, they’ll fix it.”
Coverage for commercial properties is available as well, and interested customers are asked to contact the Water Department at 615-374-3484 for more information.
Both coverages will go into effect on Sept. 1, and flyers will be included in customers’ water bills for the next two months to provide information on the leak coverage and sewer line programs.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
