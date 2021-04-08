From staff reports
The much anticipated massive bargain hunt known as the Watertown Mile Long Yard Sale will be held Saturday, April 17, rain or shine, with hundreds of vendors ready to make a deal.Watertown’s signature event has been around for 30-plus years, welcoming shoppers as they dig for treasures from one end of town to the other. Fanning out up and down Main Street from the centrally located Watertown Public Square, the Mile Long Yard Sale offers merchandise new and old, along with great eats from local restaurants and wonderful food vendors. From antiques to attic finds, tools to porch swings, you never know just what you might come across.The event starts at 7 a.m. on April 17, with Watertown also welcoming the Excursion Train from the Tennessee Central Railway Museum mid-morning to join in the hunt.Not only will you be able to shop till you drop, you can also enjoy touring the historic Watertown square and fun businesses. Stop by Jim’s Antiques, The Depot Junction Café, The Adopted Farmhouse Coffee Co., The DelMonaco Winery and much, much more!If you’re interested in signing up as a vendor, contact MLYS Coordinator Jim Amero at 615-237-1777 or visit WatertownTN.com to download an application.The Mile Long Yard Sale is presented twice a year, spring and fall, by the Watertown-East Wilson County Chamber of Commerce.fa1ddde8780ac9460d27267HARNWS-04-08-21 WATERTOWNopc.local0
