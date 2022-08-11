A memorial service for Wayne L. Wagner will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, located at 241 West Main Street in Lebanon, with Rev. Steve Boutell officiating. Visitation will be held on Saturday after 2 p.m.
Mr. Wagner, 71, of Hartsville, passed away on Aug. 1, 2022, at Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital.
Born on April 20, 1951, in St. Louis, he is the son of the late Harold D. and Vera Pieper Wagner.
He had been a regional sales manager for a chemical company.
He is survived by: his wife, Catherine Langford Wagner; three children, Jennifer Rose, Daniel Wagner, Jonathan (Nina) Gibson; eight grandchildren; and best friend, Rod Bowen.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.
