State Rep. Terri Lynn Weaver kicked off her 2022 “Coffee & Conversations” visits last week with a stop at Hartsville’s Early Bird Café.
Weaver spoke on various issues facing the legislature in its 2022 session, which began last week. Beside ongoing debates over COVID-19 restrictions, the legislature is also tackling redistricting and the governor’s wish to update the formula for education funding.
While acknowledging the need to update the Basic Education Program, the formula which has funded Tennessee schools for over 30 years, Weaver said she had concerns over what a new formula might look like and its effect on rural schools in her district.
“I just think it’s way too much change, too quick,” she said. “We’ve had a formula for all these years and now we want to vote on something? I think that’s not wise.”
Weaver said she was concerned that having funding follow a student might be a backdoor way of introducing vouchers, which are adamantly opposed by public school officials.
“When I’ve asked that question they say, ‘No, no, no.’ But this is mostly in Nashville and Memphis. The 40th is a rural area. What they’re doing in Nashville is not what’s going on out here,” she said.
Asked about what issues she plans to carry before the legislature in 2022, Weaver spoke on a bill she was working on with Sen. Joey Hensley (R-Hohenwald) that would add anti-vaccination beliefs to the list of criteria schools would not be allowed to discriminate against.
“That’s going to be a heavy lifter,” she said. “I’ve also worked on teacher licensure, where a teacher can go for another endorsement. A lot of times we’ve had regulations that made it real cumbersome for teachers.”
She also mentioned work on allowing teachers to be licensed in Tennessee if they are moving from another state where they are currently licensed. Eliminating unnecessary teacher testing is another area she said she wants to focus upon.
“With a 7,000 teacher deficit because good ones are retiring, we’re really going to be hurting,” Weaver noted.
She also mentioned a bill she hoped to see passed that would allow drivers to register their vehicles for two years at a time by paying double the annual fee, but noted there were potential complications for clerk’s offices in tracking registrations.
“It sets the rhythm off in clerks’ offices. They may have all this money and they have to spend it all in one year,” she said.
Weaver, who also serves on the Transportation Committee, also spoke about a proposed expansion of Exit 258 (Carthage, Gordonsville) off I-40. She has been fighting to get approval for that project for some time.
“In order to get economic development, we need that. I know two companies that have looked at it and looked at that mess. I’m still going to be after that and Highway 141.”
Weaver is likely to cease representing Trousdale County after the 2022 election, as a redistricting map proposed by House Republicans has moved the county out of District 40 and into a newly drawn District 35.
“I’m heartbroken; I’ve built a relationship with this county and the people here,” she said. “When I first got Trousdale, I lost Macon and that was hard. I still have people from Macon County who call me. I will work with whoever the new representative is to make sure people don’t fall through the cracks.”
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
