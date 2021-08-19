Trousdale County’s representatives took differing views on the idea of a special session of the Tennessee General Assembly, before the governor took the debate in a different direction.
On Monday, Gov. Bill Lee signed an executive order allowing parents to opt out of mask mandates in schools after a few school districts had issued mask requirements for students and others. Lee also said he would not be calling a special session of the legislature.
“Right now, some of the greatest frustration is occurring in our K-12 schools, especially around the issue of mask mandates,” the governor said in a news release. “While local decision-making is important, individual decision-making by a parent on issues regarding the health and well-being of their child is the most important.”
All 73 Republican members of the Tennessee House, including District 40 Rep. Terri Lynn Weaver, had signed a letter that was sent last week by House Speaker Cameron Sexton to Gov. Lee asking for a special session of the General Assembly.
Weaver told The Vidette that the governor’s decision had “created a piecemeal” across the state.
“We need to have consistency; that’s why I was in favor of a session,” she said. “I’m all for local control, but that’ not working out either. You have some people masking, some not… there’s just a lot of confusion. It’s the elected state officials who need to step up to the plate and talk about the reality of what’s going on and deal with it.”
Weaver said she stood by parents having the authority to make decisions for their own children regarding masks.
“Local control has always been a Holy Grail, but then again we are in a storm… That’s why I was in favor of a session. We have to make those tough decisions.”
On the other hand, Sen. Ferrell Haile said he did not support calling a special session but preferred to leave such decisions to local officials. Haile added that he did not believe the majority of senators favored a special session, while noting that some would.
“Local decisions are best left to locals to decide. I don’t think it’s appropriate for big state to come in and tell the locals what to do,” Haile said. “Each situation is different, they need that flexibility. Any time the federal government comes in and tries to tell us what to do, we think we can run our state without their help. These local counties and local school boards feel the same way about the state.
“If the voters don’t like the decisions they make, they vote them out.”
Haile added that he did not feel passing bills in reaction to controversial decisions was a good practice without legislators studying the issue first.
“Making a bill in the heat of controversy is generally not very wise… We would show more wisdom by waiting till session and if there’s some things we need to take a look at, we can do it.”
The request for a special session came on Aug. 11, the day after a nearly four-hour acrimonious school board meeting in Williamson County over mask mandates. In his letter, Sexton said his caucus wished to limit the ability of local officials to set rules aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19.
“We believe there is a need to curtail the overreach by independent health boards and officials, confirm a parent’s right to make decisions that impact the mental and physical health of their children, provide support and direction to schools to ensure educators are properly compensated for COVID-19 leave, and protect all Tennesseans from misdirected mandated designed to limit their ability to make their own decisions,” Sexton wrote in the letter.
As of Aug. 12, eight of Tennessee’s 95 counties (Davidson, Hamilton, Hancock, Haywood, Henry, Madison, Shelby, Williamson) had enacted mask mandates in some form for schools. Trousdale County’s current policy states that “…face coverings are optional for staff and students at school, during school-sponsored events, or when on school grounds.” Unvaccinated visitors are required to wear a mask when inside a school building, per the policy.
Trousdale County’s School Board set the current policy in May but has revisited it during each monthly meeting, based on potential changes in circumstances.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.