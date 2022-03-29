At least one person was killed during a vehicle wreck in Wilson County on Sunday.
The collision involved three cars.
The wreck occurred on Highway 231, south of Lebanon, shortly after noon.
In response to requests for a report on the incident, a public information officer with the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Sgt. John Grinder, said on Monday that a preliminary report was not available.
Upon its release, additional information will be made public.
