Summer learning camp began for Trousdale County students on Monday, which comes in the wake of the newly-implemented Third Grade Literacy Law that went into effect this year.
Since the enactment of the new law, this is the first year that the scores from the English Language Arts (ELA) portion of the Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program (TCAP) have been a deciding factor in whether or not Tennessee third-graders were promoted to the fourth grade or retained in the third grade.
This summer in Trousdale County, there are almost 200 students enrolled in summer learning camp, which includes rising kindergartners through ninth-graders.
On Monday, any third-grader attending the camp who did not initially meet the promotion requirements as set forth in the new literacy law was able to retake the TCAP.
“Every child who needed to do the retake test was at summer learning camp,” said Trousdale County Director of Schools Clint Satterfield. “We had 100% participation for the retake. It is my understanding that the students were in good spirits and worked really hard.
“If some of the students are able to move from below proficiency to proficiency on the retake, that will be a win. Even if some students who are non-proficient move up the proficiency bands — like going from the below proficiency band to the approaching proficiency band — then they would only have to go to summer learning camp and would not have to do tutoring during the school year next year (according to the law).”
Each summer, the school district hires only state-certified teachers that are currently teaching in Trousdale County schools to teach in the summer learning camp program.
But because the school system is attempting to move non-proficient third-graders across the proficiency threshold, it has allocated extra resources to help make it happen.
“Where we usually have one reading teacher and one math teacher per grade level, and have an enrollment expectation of 30 students, that is a 15-to-1 student/teacher ratio, which is good for any classroom,” said Satterfield. “But for our third-grade summer learning camp, we actually hired six teachers. What we are trying to do is get that student/teacher ratio down to 3-to-1 or 4-to-1. It’s expensive, but it’s the right thing to do to get our kids across the third-grade threshold. These are resources that are all well-allocated.
“The Literacy Success Act says that the third-graders going to summer learning camp must attend 90% of the time. We are running four school buses for summer learning camp to help ensure attendance. It is our goal to get all of our kids across the threshold, and we expect to get really close to that by the end of the summer.”
Satterfield said that it has all been a collaborative effort in moving the third-graders towards proficiency.
“This has been a team effort, and it continues to be,” said Satterfield. “Our teachers have worked hard, and our parents have worked with them. The principals, the teachers, the parents, and the students have taken this very seriously and are trying really hard.
“We only have 15.5% of our students that are not being promoted at this time, and we are working through the course of the summer to get that 15.5% across the threshold.”
According to Satterfield, summer learning camp will run each week from Monday through Friday until June 30.
