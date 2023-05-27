A ribbon cutting ceremony was held on May 19 marking the completion of the new turn lane project at the intersection of McMurry Boulevard and Broadway Street in Hartsville.
For years, the congested intersection has caused long lines of heavy traffic, especially at busier times of the day.
“I think they started initially talking about this project in 2009,” said Trousdale County Mayor Jack McCall. “The traffic here gets backed up for a quarter of a mile or so, especially when school lets out. It’s horrible. So, (the completion of the project) has really opened traffic up for us.”
State Sen. Ferrell Haile and State Rep. William Slater were in attendance at the ribbon cutting, and according to Slater, Haile was the driving force behind the project.
“I was very thankful to be a part of the ribbon-cutting ceremony and to really recognize Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) and their great work,” said Slater. “I really appreciate everything that Sen. Haile has done, because he was very instrumental in making this happen. Our former state representative for Trousdale County, Terri Lynn Weaver, was involved in the process as well. But I’m happy to be here and to congratulate Hartsville.”
McCall added, “When Sen. Haile got involved, it happened. He was instrumental in making this project happen. One day, he got hung up in traffic here. Once that happened and he saw it first-hand, he made it happen.”
After getting caught in the traffic jam at the McMurry Boulevard and Broadway Street intersection in January of 2017, Haile decided to snap a few pictures and send them to the department of transportation to see what could be done.
“There were conversations and surveys made years before I got involved,” said Haile. “But the line of traffic here had been pointed out to me, so I came up here and took some pictures and sent them to TDOT. Then, I started working on getting this (project) into the budget. This was a problem, and we needed to address it.”
After six years, the project is finally finished.
“I think it turned out really good,” said TDOT Operations District Supervisor Hunter Dykes. “I think everybody’s happy with it. We’ve been able to help make the intersection safer and easier for everybody to use.”
