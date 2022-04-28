Becoming a living organ donor was not something that West Elementary School Principal Chris Plummer ever considered until his niece needed a kidney.
When the tests confirmed a match, Plummer volunteered.
Except for an unlikely twist of fate, Plummer’s kidney was never needed. His niece, Amorette Tweed, had a failed transplant, which Plummer mentioned was incredibly rare, as kidney transplants are one of the most frequently administered operations. Her brother, Sam Sley, donated his last summer, but following the procedure, Tweed’s body rejected the kidney, despite the siblings being identified as a match.
“Amorette and I have been exceptionally close from the moment she was born,” Plummer said. “We are actually closer in age than my brother, sister (Tweed’s mother) and I are.”
It turns out they were even closer than they knew. When Plummer was tested as a possible match, it came back with positive results.
“I was as much a genetic match as a sibling would be,” he said.
Plummer, an active member at College Hill Church of Christ, indicated that he prayed over the decision, but that even from the start, he felt like it was just the “right thing to do.”
Confident in his decision, Plummer set off for Tampa, Florida, where the surgery was performed on March 24. He was actually able to see his niece that day.
“By completing the surgery, I felt like my biggest part of the journey had concluded,” Plummer said.
Plummer stayed in the hospital for a few days, and then in Tampa for another week, never trekking farther away than eyesight from his hotel.
“I slept most of the time that I remained in Tampa, even after I had left the hospital,” Plummer said. “I was only eating about one meal a day.”
His wife, Julie, was with him during the first few days of recovery. After that, his father-in-law, George McMillian, stayed to keep an eye on Plummer.
Red-carpet return
The principal is back among his students now. On his first day back, he was welcomed with open arms, although he couldn’t accept any hugs, in accordance with doctor’s orders.
“I am still getting cards from students and cheers from parents in the pick-up line after school,” Plummer said.
His return came a little ahead of schedule, but he said that he’s feeling great and that any discomfort is dwarfed by the satisfaction he feels from having helped someone he cares so much about.
Plummer won’t have too many restrictions on consumption and exercise in the future, although he did put a pause on his gym membership until May.
“My doctors basically said, ‘Eat healthy, drink a lot of fluids and be mindful not to have too much protein in your diet,’ ” Plummer said. “There is a big laundry list of medications that I am no longer able to take either, a combination of over-the-counter and prescription medications. Some of the ingredients in those drugs are really hard on the kidney.”
Living donations
The entire experience has changed Plummer’s perspective about an act he once thought was reserved for untimely deaths.
“I have always signed the back of my drivers license signifying that I am a deceased organ donor, but my eyes have been opened to the benefits of living donorship,” Plummer said.
There are significant benefits to living donations that Plummer learned as a result of his surgery.
“Being a living donor almost doubles the shelf life of the organ that is donated,” Plummer said. “They told me that with a living donorship, the life of that organ is typically 30 years. With a deceased donor, it could be like 10-15 years.”
Plummer described his match with Tweed as “ideal” because they were family, but he encourages others to consider donating to strangers.
“There are support groups throughout the nation, and on social media, where individuals want to donate,” Plummer said. “If you’re interested, I would say to start by reaching out to your primary care physician and start having the conversation.
“I want others to consider it. This is something that is not a typical household conversation, but if even one person considers becoming a living donor for someone else out of our community, then that’s exciting.”
Plummer’s advice to anyone considering making a life-saving donation is simple.
“If you overthink the decision to be a living donor, you will never do it,” Plummer said. “We have a community of individuals who are able-bodied. All they need to do is take a leap of faith. If you basically look at it as it’s the right thing to do, the decision becomes a lot easier.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.