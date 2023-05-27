Last week, scores for the Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program (TCAP) were received by school districts throughout the state.
And since the enactment of the Third Grade Literacy Law in January of 2021, this is the first year that the scores from the English Language Arts (ELA) portion of the TCAP text will be a deciding factor on whether or not Tennessee third-graders are promoted to the fourth grade or retained in the third.
Accordingly, Trousdale County Elementary School Principal Demetrice Badru and her staff have spent the week notifying parents whose students did not achieve the required TCAP scores of their students’ options for next year.
“Mrs. Badru is calling the families of these students right now to talk about their options,” said Trousdale County Director of Schools Clint Satterfield. “She is talking to them about doing a TCAP appeal and doing the TCAP retake on June 5, and also about making sure that their child is signed up for summer learning camp.”
The newly-enacted law requires all Tennessee third-graders to earn an “on-track” or “mastered” score on the ELA portion of the TCAP. If they receive a score of “below proficient” or “approaching proficient,” the student may be retained in the third grade.
But of the 110 third-graders in Trousdale County, according to Satterfield, only 15.5% scored in the retention danger zone.
“We have 110 students in third grade,” said Satterfield. “And here is what we do know, 49% of our third-graders passed the TCAP outright. Last year, it was only 42%. So, that’s an increase from where we were last year, and we are very proud of that.”
Badru added, “It’s still not good enough for me. If there is one kid that’s not making it, there is still room to grow.”
Of the remaining 51% of Trousdale County third-graders, some students qualify for an exemption based on established criteria.
“Thirty-five-point-five% of our students will obtain an exemption, because they have characteristics of dyslexia, or they are an English as a Second Language (ESL) student, a special education student, or a 504 student (a student with a disability who does not qualify for special education services),” said Satterfield. “That only leaves 15.5%, or 17 students, who could be retained. If you take 17 and divide that into 110, it is 15.5%.”
Earlier in the spring, a universal reading screener was given to students to assess their reading and fluency skills. If a student scored in the 40th%ile or better, their score on the screener could help them avoid retention in the third grade, regardless of their TCAP scores.
“On the universal screener, if a student scored in the 40th%ile or higher, and scored approaching or above on the TCAP test, then that student will be able to have an appeal, even though they might have not passed the TCAP test,” said Satterfield. “We sent a communication to parents two weeks ago and told them that if their student was in the 40th%ile, they would be able to make an appeal, and hence, their student would be promoted. So, parents should have a very good idea by looking at that universal reading screener, even before TCAP scores, about where their third-grader is on the continuum.”
With the possibility of 17 students being retained, the school district has hired a new third-grade teacher, as this could potentially place a heavy burden on the existing third-grade classes.
“We have already planned ahead,” said Satterfield. “We did add an extra third-grade teacher for next year, because if those 17 families were to choose retention, that means we would have to retain 17 kids. That’s like one whole classroom, so we’ve already hired an additional teacher.”
Throughout the year, the school has held informational meetings for parents regarding the Third Grade Literacy Law and the options provided for the families of students who do not pass the ELA portion of the TCAP or do not score above the 40th%ile on the universal screener.
“The thing that I’m most proud of is the communication that we have had with our parents,” said Badru. “There weren’t surprises. Our parents were well-informed, and they knew what was coming down the pike. So, I can lay my head on my pillow and sleep well.”
And according to Satterfield, there are still multiple options available to students who are struggling with the new promotion requirements.
“There are going to be some borderline students, and we know that,” said Satterfield. “However, we only have 15.5% of our students who, right now, will not be promoted. But if they go to summer learning camp, they take advantage of the tutoring that’s being offered, and do the TCAP retake on June 5, we can improve on those numbers through the course of the summer. So, there are still a lot more opportunities for these families to get their kids promoted to the fourth grade.
“Our teachers, our administrators, our families, and our kids have all worked very hard, and regardless of what you’re seeing on the news, our results are better than that. Parents need to know that there is still a lot of meat left on the bone, and that is definitely not what you’re hearing on the statewide news.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.