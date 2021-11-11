The $1 trillion infrastructure plan that now goes to President Joe Biden to sign into law has money for roads, bridges, ports, rail transit, safe water, the power grid, broadband Internet and more.
Here’s a breakdown of the bill:
ROADS AND BRIDGESThe bill would provide $110 billion to repair aging highways, bridges and roads. According to the White House, 173,000 total miles of America’s highways and major roads and 45,000 bridges are in poor condition. The almost $40 billion for bridges is the largest dedicated bridge investment since the national highway system, according to the Biden administration.
PUBLIC TRANSIT
The $39 billion for public transit in the legislation would expand transportation systems, improve accessibility for people with disabilities and provide dollars to state and local governments to buy zero-emission and low-emission buses.
PASSENGER AND FREIGHT RAIL
To reduce Amtrak’s maintenance backlog, the bill would provide $66 billion to improve the rail service’s Northeast Corridor (457 miles, 735 km), as well as other routes. It would be the largest federal investment in passenger rail service since Amtrak was founded 50 years ago.
ELECTRIC VEHICLES
The bill would spend $7.5 billion for electric vehicle charging stations, which the administration says are critical to accelerating the use of electric vehicles to curb climate change. It would also provide $5 billion for the purchase of electric school buses and hybrids.
INTERNET ACCESS
The legislation’s $65 billion for broadband access would aim to improve Internet services for rural areas, low-income families and tribal communities. Most of the money would be made available through grants to states.
ELECTRIC GRID
To protect against power outages that have become more frequent, the bill has $65 billion to improve the reliability and resiliency of the power grid. It would also boost carbon-capture technologies and electricity sources like clean hydrogen.
AIRPORTS
The bill would spend $25 billion to improve runways, gates and taxiways at airports and to improve terminals. It would also improve aging air traffic control towers.
WATER AND WASTEWATER
The legislation would spend $55 billion on water and wastewater infrastructure. It has $15 billion to replace lead pipes and $10 billion to address water contamination from chemicals that were used in the production of Teflon, firefighting foam, water-repellent clothing and other items.
