My side of my family has a tendency to go on and on before finally getting to the point. Of course, if you’re a regular reader, this is something you already know.
Basically, we can turn any event, occurrence, or incident into a very long story. We are also embellishers … in a good way. We don’t outright lie, but sometimes, we like to offer alternative endings.
“And then I said, you better get out of here before I call the police.”
My son will ask, “You didn’t say that, did you?”
I reply, “No ... but literally, I thought it.”
He responds, “(It) doesn’t count then. You can’t include that because it didn’t happen.”
My boy is much like his father. They just want the facts, and they want them relayed quickly.
After 27 years of marriage, I can see it in my husband’s eyes the minute I’ve lost him. Other times, he just walks out of the room.
“Hey, I’m not done,” I scream out.
He shouts back, “I’m listening,” which is impossible unless I follow him, which often times I do because I’m obviously not done with my story, and I was just getting to the good part.
Thankfully, my strong storytelling DNA was passed on to at least two of my children, and both of my girls have the gift of gab, especially the middle one. In fact, she is even better at it than I am.
Her stories last for … ever. But unless you’re a nursing student going through the throes of anatomy class, honestly, at some point, you just don’t care anymore how the story ends.
“So, did they die,” I’ll interject 20 minutes into her recitation of her resuscitating the life-size doll they use in class.
She relays, “I’m getting there. You always interrupt. It’s so annoying.”
It’s not annoying enough apparently, because she’ll continue to drone on and on, until — if they didn’t die — you want them to.
So, the other night, the little miss called to tell us about how she did CPR on yet another life-size doll. This time, however, I had her on speakerphone so her dad could experience the play-by-play with me.
At some point, No. 2 had to stop to order at the drive thru, and then, she picked up her story.
“Ok, where was I,” she inquired … silence ... “I’m back. Where was I,” she inquired again.
I looked at her Dad and shoved him, mouthing, “Where was she?”
He shrugged and walked out of the room.
“What,” I said to her, pretending that I didn’t hear her.
She replied, “I said, where was I? I was telling you about what happened in my med-surg class.”
Silence … and then, there was more silence, because I literally stopped listening a few minutes after she started.
“Oh my God … were you even listening,” she asked.
I quickly relayed, hoping I at least got the gist of it, “Yes, you were doing CPR on the doll, and then it died.”
She retorted, “That’s not what I was even talking about.”
I asked, “It didn’t die?”
Honestly, if she’d spice up her stories by embellishing just a little, throwing in a fire, a gunman or a patient waking from the dead ... anything ... even this story would have ended better.
Email becky@wilsonlivingmagazine.com with comments. Telling Tales is written by Wilson County’s Becky Andrews and Angel Kane.
