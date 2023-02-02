Vzar, the Trousdale County Sheriff’s Department’s K-9 deputy, is back on the road with his new handler and partner, deputy David Morgan.
Morgan is a 9-year veteran of the Trousdale County Sheriff’s Department but has been in law enforcement for almost 21 years, serving in various capacities.
“I’ve done a lot in my career,” said Morgan. “I’ve been a cop for almost 21 years, but I have found K-9 to be the most rewarding.”
Along with Morgan, 4-year-old Vzar is also a veteran of the sheriff’s department and Morgan’s third K-9 partner.
“Vzar is a Belgian Malinois,” said Morgan. “He is, by far, the best dog I’ve handled, and I’ve handled two others before him. He has a really good personality, which is odd to say about a dog, but he does.
“My first dog was also a Belgian Malinois. Then, my second was a shepherd, and now Vzar. I prefer Malinois. They are crazier than shepherds. They are very high energy. They are high drive, and you have to have someone who can deal with the high drive of a Malinois. But Vzar is more laid back than my first one. My first Malinois was nutty.”
Although a promotion took him away from the job for a period of time, Morgan returned to the position as a K-9 handler in late summer — a position in which he had previously worked in the past with the Trousdale County Sheriff’s Department.
“I stopped because I got promoted to sergeant on night shift,” said Morgan. “But I wanted to return to day shift, so I gave up sergeant to come back.
“I have always enjoyed working K-9. This will be the third dog I’ve handled. When the job opened up, I jumped on it. It just fits me.”
As for K-9 deputy Vzar, Morgan is not his first handler with the sheriff’s department, which means the partners had to go through a period of training and recertifying.
“We certified in October,” said Morgan. “You have to recertify with every dog you handle. So, even though I’d been certified, and he’d been certified, we had to certify together as a team.
“We started training the same day I picked him up. We took the first week to bond, and then, we started really training. We spent the first three months together 24/7. We’d train all day. We’d go home. We’d play. We’d go to bed. We’d get up. We’d train all day again. After a month, we were good to go. So, we didn’t start from scratch, but we had to get used to the way each other worked. It took me longer to get used to him than it did for him to get used to me.”
As indicated by Morgan, as a sheriff’s deputy, Vzar knows his job and does it well.
“Vzar knows his job,” said Morgan. “He is trained to do a lot of different things. He is a narcotics detection dog and will indicate on the smell of marijuana, cocaine, methamphetamine, and heroin. He’s trained to track and apprehend at the end of the track. So, if a bad guy runs, he will track him. He is trained for article searches too. So, if a bad guy runs and throws something, Vzar will find it. He is also trained in handler protection.”
However, when Vzar is not working, he is allowed to live a dog’s best life.
“He lives with me,” said Morgan. “He is my partner, but he is part of the family. When he’s at home, he is a different dog than when he’s at work. When I put him in the car in the morning, it is time to go to work, but when we’re at home, he is a dog. They have to have time off to unwind. So, when we get home, I let him run the yard.
“My kids play with him. My wife plays with him, and they all feed him. They don’t usually pull him out of the kennel when I’m not home, but they could if they needed to because he is very friendly to them. But when it’s time to go to work, he knows it’s time to go to work.”
According to Morgan, K-9 teams are vastly adaptable and are a valuable resource to any law enforcement agency.
“With Vzar, I can do anything,” said Morgan. “I do road patrol, narcotics investigations, or any in-progress calls.
“I want people to know what an asset a K-9 is to a department. They are so versatile. There is not a whole lot that they can’t do.”
