William Dale Stafford, age 56, of Hartsville, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021 at Trousdale Medical Center.
He was preceded in death by: mother, Louise Stafford; two brothers, Gary Wayne & Bobby Earl Stafford.
Survivors are: wife of 35 years, Sandy Stafford; three sons, Brandon, Clint & Austin Stafford; grandchild, Xander Wood; father, James Stafford; five brothers, Donnie (April) Stafford, Michael (Pam) Stafford, Richard (Ruthie) Stafford, Horace “Doc” Stafford, Kenneth (Brandi) Stafford; two sisters, Mary Jane Griffin & Tina Marie Kent.
Funeral services were held in the chapel of Anthony Funeral Home on Sunday, Feb. 28, officiated by Bro. Barney Allison.
Interment was in the Hartsville Memorial Gardens.
Memorial donations may be made to help with funeral expenses.
Anthony Funeral Home, 337 McMurry Blvd. E, Hartsville, TN 37074, 615-374-2280, anthonyfhhartsville.com, was in charge of arrangements.
