William Earl “Bill” Hubbard, age 86, of Hartsville, passed away Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021 at his residence.
The Leitchfield, KY native was a retired employee of Gaylord Entertainment, former disc jockey for WJKM in Hartsville, a member of the Air National Guard, a member of Creekside Fellowship in Castalian Springs and a former member and deacon of First Baptist Church in Hartsville.
He was a son of the late Malcolm Stark Hubbard and Edna Bale Hubbard and was also preceded in death by a brother, Malcolm Stark “Sonny” Hubbard.
He is survived by: his wife, Jeanene Law Hubbard of Hartsville; son: Tracy (Julie) Hubbard of Hartsville; five grandchildren, Kolton Hubbard, Jackson Hubbard, Grayson Hubbard, Maddie Hubbard and Malachi Woodard; two sisters-in-law, Lana (Steve) Samson of Scottsville, KY, Mildred Hubbard Mallisee of Leitchfield, KY; two nephews, Shane Samson of Scottsville, KY, Mike (Nora) Hubbard of Bowling Green, KY; two nieces, Laura Howell (Terry Michael) of Scottsville, KY, Laura Ann (Mark) Faith of Bowling Green, KY; three great-nephews, Aaron Howell and Brett Howell, both of Scottsville, KY, Andrew Hubbard of Bowling Green, KY; three great-nieces, Sarah Hubbard (Colin) Wood, Stephanie Faith, all of Bowling Green, KY, Kristie Faith (Darian) Amsler of Springfield, MO.
Funeral services were Sunday, Sept. 12, at Goad Funeral Home in Scottsville, KY, with Bro. James Bell officiating.
Interment was in Mt. Zion Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.