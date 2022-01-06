William Edward Flowers Sr., age 89, of Gallatin, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021.
He served in the Cold War and was a proud member of BUSMVA and F Company 40th Armor Berlin Brigade (Turner Tankers). He is a retiree from Sears, Roebuck & Co. and the Sumner County Board of Education. He was a deacon at Hendersonville Church of Christ and an elder at Hartsville Church of Christ. He loved God and was a dedicated husband and father. He was passionate about his job as caretaker at Whispering Pines Christian Camp, where he could be creative and loved to leave things better than he found them. He had a talent for woodworking and absolutely loved Christmas. He had many passions throughout his life, such as fishing, skiing and reading, and one of his greatest passions in life was traveling the world.
He was preceded in death by: his first wife, Ruth G. Flowers.
He is survived by: his wife, Irma Holt Flowers; his children, Susan Flowers, Eddie (Lia) Flowers, Heidi (Dom) D’Agostino; sister Sug (Ray) Childers; stepchildren, Gary (Mary Kaye) Holt, Wayne (Quida) Holt, Barry (Debbie) Holt; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Visitation will be held Thursday, Jan. 6 from noon-1 p.m. with a service celebrating his life beginning at 1 p.m. at Hendersonville Memory Gardens & Funeral Home, 353 E. Main St., Hendersonville, TN 37075.
Military Honors and the playing of bagpipes will conclude the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society at cancer.org or to Alive Hospice at alivehospice.org.
