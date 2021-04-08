William “Billy” Edward Smith, age 86, of Lebanon, passed away Saturday evening, April 3, 2021 at his home.
Survivors are: wife, Gwendolyn Smith of Lebanon; daughter, Marilyn (Chris) Connor of Lebanon; five grandchildren, Mary (Courtney) Orcutt of Murfreesboro, Andrea (Collin) Martz of Franklin, Adam (Jordan) Connor of Lebanon, Joshua Connor of Henderson, Alyssa Connor of Henderson; six great-grandchildren, Levi, Evan & Elizabeth Orcutt, Ella, Anslee & Campbell Martz; brother, Danny B. Smith of Hartsville.
Funeral services were held in the chapel of Anthony Funeral Home on Wednesday, April 7, officiated by Eld. Todd Austin.
Pallbearers were: Ricky & Robby Meador, Brandon Meador, Ben & Byron Cook and Daniel Swindle.
Interment was in Dixon Springs Cemetery.
Anthony Funeral Home, 337 McMurry Blvd. E, Hartsville, TN 37074, 615-374-2280, anthonyfhhartsville.com, was in charge of arrangements.
