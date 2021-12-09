William “Bill” M. Mengel, age 72, cowboy, chef extraordinaire, aspiring welder, and retired computer guru, of Hartsville, died on Saturday, Dec. 4.
Bill was born on Dec. 3, 1949 to the late William Ezra and Verna Clark Mengel in Hainesport, N.J., and was welcomed into the family by his two older sisters, Betty (Wilmerton) and the late Anna (Benedict). The youngest of three children, he fondly remembered his time helping his dad in the garage and weekends/summers at the shore.
After graduating from Rancocas Valley Regional High School Bill graduated from Pierce Junior College and Pace University, where he studied Accounting and Computer Science. He’d go clamming and work at Baker’s Shoes to secure funds for campus activities. After college, Bill served four years in the Army National Guard before the real world began. He was held captive in the banking and computer industry for the next 45 years in multiple positions, including starting his own successful business. He finally put it all to rest in 2015 so he could move on to more important business — playtime!
Bill loved to have fun! From hunting to boating, fishing to scuba diving, he enjoyed the outdoor life, especially being on the water captaining his pride and joy, the Coral Sea.
Fun times were had by all while listening to Bill practice his amazing storytelling skills or singing along to Jimmy Buffett when on the boat. After his boat life ended, he found his love of horses, Cowboy Mounted Shooting (in full period attire, of course!) and outdoor cooking, “cowboy style!” The pecan praline French toast and cowboy coffee were always a favorite.
Bill leaves behind a treasure of memories and a lifetime of stories. He will forever be loved by adoring wife, Linda VanNatter Mengel; his devoted children, Lynda (German) Mesa, Christopher (Holly) Mengel, and Jayna (Jonathan) Wade; and his six grandchildren (to whom he was best friends). He will also be missed by his many nieces and nephews, who have all mastered his witty sense of humor.
A celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 11 in the chapel of Alexander Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Family will receive friends on Friday, Dec. 10 from 5-7 p.m. and Saturday from 1-3 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Bill’s name to the American Heart Association.
Alexander Funeral Home and Cremation Center is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made at alexandergallatin.com. 615-502-0011.
