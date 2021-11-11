Wilson Bank & Trust (WBT) has announced today the addition of Price Thompson as the bank’s first in-house counsel. Thompson, a veteran local attorney and a Hartsville native, will provide expert legal advice on laws, regulations and standards that affect consumer, small business and commercial banking deposits and lending products and services.
Thompson joins WBT from Rochelle McCulloch & Aulds, PLLC and brings more than 20 years of law experience, having worked with and represented the bank on numerous occasions over the last decade.
After earning his B.A. in politics from Wake Forest University in 1993, Thompson returned to Tennessee to attend Vanderbilt School of Law. He graduated from Vanderbilt in May 2000 and was admitted to the Tennessee bar that October.
Thompson served two years as law clerk to Magistrate Judge, E. Clifton Knowles of the U.S. District Court, Middle District of Tennessee.
After completing his judicial clerkship in 2002, he accepted a position as an associate with a law firm in Nashville where he worked for five years before joining Rochelle, McCulloch & Aulds, PLLC in Lebanon, as an associate in 2007. Two years later, in 2009,
Thompson was awarded an AV Preeminent Peer Review Rating by LexisNexis Martindale-Hubbell, which identifies a lawyer whose peers rank him or her at the highest level of professional excellence. He was also selected by Super Lawyers as a 2010 & 2011 Mid-South Rising Star, recognizing outstanding young lawyers in Tennessee, Arkansas, and Mississippi. In 2014, he was chosen as an inaugural board member for the Community Foundation of Wilson County.
Thompson lives in Lebanon with his two children, Charlotte, 10 and Thomas, 7.
