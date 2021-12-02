The Wilson Bank & Trust Player of the Week for Trousdale County High School football is Kane Burnley, selected by the Yellow Jacket coaching staff for his performance in the team’s Oct. 1 game against Harpeth.
Burnley was presented with a commemorative printed football by WBT Office Manager Seth Thurman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.