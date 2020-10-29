Both Wilson and Sumner counties reinstituted their mask mandates by executive order last week.
The mandates issued by Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto and Sumner County’s Anthony Holt will run through at least Oct. 30. That’s when Gov. Bill Lee’s executive order authorizing county mayors to mandate masks expires. It is widely expected that Lee will extend his order. Hutto said the county mask mandate will extend with any extension Lee makes.
“Wilson County is made up of extraordinary individuals that put others before themselves in the most difficult of circumstances,” Hutto said in a press release announcing the move. “By continuing to use preventative measures, we can slow the spread of COVID-19 and protect one another.”
“In recent weeks, we have experienced a substantial increase in the number of active COVID-19 cases in Sumner and surrounding counties. At the urging of local hospital administrators, health professionals, and our local health department, I have decided that it is in the best interest for the safety of our citizens to again issue an Executive Order to wear face coverings in public places in Sumner County,” Holt said in a press release announcing Sumner’s mandate.
“While there is the promise of a vaccine on the horizon, this virus is still here and continues to pose a risk to everyone, especially during flu season. It is important that we take steps now to slow the spread of the virus in order to prevent continued detrimental effects on our everyday lives. Businesses need to remain fully operational, citizens need to be able to continue to perform their daily activities, schools need to remain open, and our hospitals need to have adequate capacity to treat those that are in need of care. This can be accomplished by following social distancing guidelines, washing our hands frequently, wearing face coverings when not able to practice safe social distancing, and staying home when sick. My purpose is to take action now to protect the health and wellbeing of our citizens and to preserve our economy.”
Last Monday, Hutto participated in a virtual meeting with Lee and other county mayors during which Lee said that several counties, including Wilson, were “hot spots,” according to the news release. The surge, combined with the fact that hospitalizations in the state had risen by 30% since Oct. 1, prompted Lee to “highly encourage” mayors of counties considered hot spots to issue mandates.
Trousdale County Mayor Stephen Chambers has previously said he had no plans to issue a mask mandate locally. Asked by The Vidette on Monday, Chambers said that position had not changed.
“While we have seen a rise in active cases, the important thing to remember is that it only accounts for 0.6% of the county’s population. If we follow social distancing guidelines and voluntarily wear masks when we cannot be at least six feet apart, it will slow the spread of COVID-19. Instituting and enforcing a mask mandate would divert law enforcement resources from where they are most needed, and subject residents to the criminal justice system for something as simple as not wearing a mask,” Chambers said by email.
As of Sunday, Trousdale County had 54 active cases of COVID-19 reported and 1,775 total cases since the pandemic began.
Contributing: Chris Gregory, Hartsville Vidette
