The Trousdale County High School baseball team concluded the regular season last week, suffering a loss and also finishing in a tie.
On May 2 at Smith County, the Yellow Jackets couldn’t get their bats going in an 11-1 loss to the Owls.
The visitors managed only four hits in the five-inning game.
The Jackets trailed 5-1 after four innings but surrendered six runs in the bottom of the fifth.
Thomas Brown, Parker Day, Devan Wolford, and Cole Gregory had hits for TCHS.
In Hartsville one day later, the Jackets battled to a 2-2 tie with Westmoreland after weather stopped the game before its completion.
After six innings, lightning put the game on hold, and a few minutes later, a hard rain ended the contest.
The Jackets gave up one run in the second inning and one in the third before getting two of their own in the bottom of the third.
Walford singled home Josh Beal, and Garrett Rieger scored on a passed ball to tie.
Brown and Colton Key came up with one hit each for Trousdale County.
