On the morning of March 1, posing as a new Trousdale County High School student, Destiny Lee Gonzalez, 23, boarded school bus No. 12 after providing false information to the bus driver.
As the bus arrived at the high school, two faculty members immediately intercepted Gonzalez and escorted her to the front office, at which time Trousdale County High School Principal Casey Kuhn placed the school on lockdown and notified the school resource officer (SRO).
Because Gonzalez appeared incoherent, Kuhn contacted emergency medical services (EMS). She was transported to Trousdale Medical Center by ambulance, where she was arrested for aggravated criminal trespassing.
“The driver mistakenly allowed (Gonzalez), who described herself as a new student, to board the bus,” said Trousdale County Director of Schools Clint Satterfield. “Obviously, to the driver, she looked like a student. She convinced the driver that she was a student and that she had a legitimate interest in being in school.
“The bus driver allowed (Gonzalez) to enter the bus and assigned her a seat. Our people want to be accommodating. We strive to provide a service to our parents and our community, and we try to do a good job with that, so the bus driver was well-intended.”
According to Satterfield, Gonzalez had no drugs or weapons, nor did she have free access to the school building at any time as she was quickly apprehended by faculty members.
“What is important is that at no time was this person left unattended in the school,” said Satterfield. “There were no threats. She did not make a threat to do harm to anyone. She didn’t have any drugs or weapons on her person.”
Satterfield went on to praise the quick actions of school employees and others involved in Gonzalez’s apprehension.
“I thought our faculty handled it super well,” said Satterfield. “I thought our principal handled it well. The SRO and the police force handled it well. Thank goodness nothing worse came of it.”
Although Gonzalez made no direct threat against the school, Satterfield said that he did send out a reminder to principals and bus drivers about always following school procedures, which, in this case, meant that the bus driver should have been provided with new student paperwork in order for Gonzalez to board the bus.
“After this person was apprehended and arrested, I sent out a memo to our principals and to our bus drivers reminding them to enforce the protocols that we already have in place, to ensure that this doesn’t happen again,” said Satterfield.
According to Trousdale County Sheriff Ray Russell, Gonzalez is believed to have been under the influence and was being held without bond at the Trousdale County Jail until her court date.
“(Gonzalez was) being held without bond,” said Russell. “In her state of mind, I don’t know what she thought she was doing. We think that she was under the influence of narcotics. When people are on drugs, they lose their sense of reality. She also may need some mental help. Those are the things that we have to look at in court — figure out if it is drug use or mental (illness).”
