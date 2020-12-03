Woodrow Bratton Crook
Woodrow Bratton “Woody” Crook, age 76, of Hartsville, passed away Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020 at Hartsville Health & Rehab.
He was preceded in death by: parents, Gallie Franklin & Sarah Geneva Crook; son, Donnie Bratton Crook; sister, Betty Ann Johnson; brother, Dennis Franklin Crook.
Survivors are: wife, Esther Crook; daughter, Cynthia Crook; brother, Donnie (Clara) Crook; sister, Nancy Carter, all of Hartsville.
Funeral services were held in the chapel of Anthony Funeral Home on Sunday, Nov. 29, officiated by Bro. Glenn Creasy.
Interment was in the Hartsville Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made toward the funeral expenses.
Anthony Funeral Home, 337 McMurry Blvd. E, Hartsville, TN 37074, 615-374-2280, anthonyfhhartsville.com, was in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.