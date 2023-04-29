The Trousdale County High School baseball team dropped two district games against Jo Byrns earlier in the week.
At home on Monday, the Yellow Jackets fell to the Red Devils, 7-1.
The hosts had only one hit and committed seven errors.
Colton Key had the lone hit for TCHS.
One day later in Cedar Hill, the Yellow Jackets again had more errors than hits, falling 11-1.
TCHS had three hits and committed four errors. Key turned in two hits, and Cole Gregory provided the other.
At home against Greenbrier on April 19, the Jackets suffered a 17-1 loss, and the next day, they lost in Greenbrier, 12-0.
On April 22, TCHS faced host Westmoreland in a tournament and suffered a 4-1, six-inning loss.
Yellow Jacket senior A.J. Adams singled twice, doubled, drove in a run, and stole a base.
The two teams were tied at 1 after five innings of play.
Josh Beal and Gregory provided one hit each.
The Jackets are scheduled to host Gordonsville on Monday at 6 p.m.
