Trousdale County’s baseball team won just one of its four games last week, but that win was a big one in District 6-A action.
After losing at home to district rival Gordonsville on April 12, the Jackets desperately needed to bounce back against the Tigers the next day in South Carthage.
The Jackets did just that, scoring one run in the second inning, three in the fifth and four in the seventh to claim an 8-1 win over the Tigers.
The victory moved Trousdale County’s district record to 5-1.
“I was curious how we would bounce back on Tuesday and Taylor Ellis carved them up, backed by the best defense we have played all year,” said TCHS coach Davy Cothron. “Gordonsville has been in three of the last four state tournaments, so to get a split is great.”
Colton Key led the way at the plate, going 3-for-4 with two RBI. Cameron Rankins and Brayden Gooch had the other two hits for the visitors.
Ellis went the distance on the mound, as the senior right-hander allowed just four hits and struck out seven batters.
On April 19, the Jackets mustered jus four hits and committed three costly errors in a 4-1 home loss to Gordonsville.
Eli Henderson and Gooch each had two hits, while Gooch also pitched all seven innings while giving up 10 hits and striking out one.
On Thursday, the Jackets hosted Davidson Academy, which is led by former Trousdale coach Travis Humes. The Jackets managed just four hits and committed four errors in a 15-1 loss.
“Then we continue our trend of bad baseball and the backend of the week,” Cothron said. “It’s a prime example of not having a school and life routine. No excuses, but patterns tell stories.”
Henderson, Gooch, Cole Gregory and Jon Brandon supplied the hits for Trousdale.
At Macon County on Friday, the Jackets had a disappointing outing as they gave up 13 hits and getting just two in a 10-0, five-inning loss to the Tigers.
Trousdale County had beaten Macon County in the teams’ other two matchups this season.
Josh Beal and Ellis had the lone hits for the Jackets, who play at Smith County on Thursday and host district foe Jackson County on Monday.
