Trousdale County had another busy week of basketball with three nights of action.
The Yellow Jackets picked up three victories as they strive for a good seeding in the district tournament and their first winning season since 2009.
Trousdale’s boys have won six of their last seven games to raise their record to 7-4 overall and 5-2 in District 6-A.
Last week started with a home game on Jan. 12 with Monterey, a team the Jackets had never beaten in district play.
The Jackets got the win but it was a big struggle, as it took two overtimes to come out on top with a 68-65 triumph.
“Gutsy effort by our guys to have the mental toughness to ride out this game,” said TCHS coach Ryan Sleeper. “We didn’t shoot particularly well, but we found a way to win. That’s the mark of a good team.”
Alex Ford tossed in 27 points and grabbed 15 rebounds, while Cameron Rankins had 20 points and 11 boards. Andrew Ford came off the bench to add eight points while Landon Carver had six, Kane Burnley four and Tyler Dixon three.
In the girls’ game, the Lady Jackets fell 39-28. It was the girls’ first loss to the Lady Wildcats (4-11, 2-4) in district play.
Kailen Donoho managed six points, Claire Belcher and Kirsten Eversole each had five, Charlie Jo Dixon had four, Kinley Brown and Morgan White three each and Jazzlynn Marshall had two.
On Jan. 14, Trousdale came away with a home split against Westmoreland.
The Jackets outscored the Eagles in every quarter and came away with a 62-43 victory — their fifth straight against Westmoreland (3-8).
“This was a tricky game with us facing a district rival the next day,” Sleeper said. “But our guys don’t like losing to border rivals either.”
Rankins scored 22 points and dished out seven assists, while Alex Ford also had 22. Garrett Rieger had six points, Kane Burnley and Carver four each, Trent Pharris two and Cole Gregory two.
The Lady Jackets struggled badly to start the game with 13 first-quarter turnovers and just two points as they fell 62-20 to the Lady Eagles (11-3).
Donoho scored nine points and Belcher had four. White, Dixon and Autumn Parrish had two each and Eliseona Satterfield had one.
On Friday at home against Jackson County, the Jackets trailed by seven at halftime but roared back in the second half to claim a 58-46 victory over the Blue Devils (8-7, 3-3).
“I thought in the first half we got decent looks; our shots just wouldn’t fall,” Sleeper said. “We made some adjustments at halftime, but the real credit goes to our boys just cranking up the intensity.”
Alex Ford poured in 17 points while Rankins had 12 and Kane Burnley 11. Rieger added seven points, Andrew Ford five, Brayden Gooch two and Keenan Burnley two.
In the girls’ game, Donoho scored a career-high 30 points but the Lady Jackets (1-10, 0-7) fell 57-49 to the Lady Blue Devils (4-9, 2-4).
Dixon added six points, Belcher five, Eversole five, White two and Brown one.
The Lady Jackets were down by 15 at halftime but could get no closer than six points in the second half.
Trousdale County will host Pickett County on Friday, then have road games at Jackson County on Monday and Red Boiling Springs on Tuesday.
