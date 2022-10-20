The Trousdale County High School football squad authored a come-from-behind victory last Thursday night on the Creek Bank, capturing a 20-16 win over visiting Whites Creek.
The Jackets trailed 16-6 with 6:52 left in the third quarter before scoring 14 unanswered points to claim their first win of the season.
“I thought this was a great win,” TCHS Head Coach Blake Satterfield said. “We made it interesting, and that’s the way we do things.
“You go back to the Harpeth game (a 29-28 loss in which the Jackets led 20-7 entering the fourth quarter) … we found a way to lose the game in the fourth quarter, and I think we got better over the course of those two weeks. Tonight, we found a way to win the game in the fourth quarter.”
Trousdale County senior Brian Banks put the first points on the scoreboard with a 9-yard touchdown run midway of the second period.
The extra point kicked was blocked, but the hosts had a 6-0 lead.
On the ensuing kickoff, Whites Creek’s Daveon Hooten returned the kick 80 yards for a touchdown. Christian Jordan caught a pass from Tremel Pierce for the successful two-point conversion to put the visitors on top 8-6.
The Cobras (2-6 overall, 0-4 in Region 4-2A) increased their advantage in the third quarter when Hooten came down with an interception and returned it 80 yards to the end zone. Rolando Meneese ran in the two-point try to extend the lead to16-6.
Later in the period, TCHS (1-8, 1-3) got a defensive touchdown of its own when junior Kobyn Calhoun was in the right place at the right time for an interception that he returned 30 yards to paydirt. Calhoun ran in the two-point conversion attempt, and with 2:29 remaining in the third quarter, the Jackets drew to within two at 16-14.
In the fourth quarter, the Cobras fumbled a punt deep in their territory. Junior Cole Gregory pounced on the football, and the Jackets had the pigskin at the Cobra 23 yard line.
Five plays later, the Jackets got a 1-yard touchdown run by Calhoun. TCHS again went for two but was unsuccessful. Nevertheless, TCHS had assumed the lead at 20-16 with 4:41 left to play.
“We are not a great football team, but tonight, we found a way to be a good-enough football team to get a victory,” Satterfield said.
Calhoun finished with 20 carries for 66 yards and a touchdown, and Banks followed with 39 yards and a score on 13 attempts. Junior Jake Fergusson added five runs for 31 yards.
Fergusson also had three receptions for 31 yards, and Noah Cook had an 11-yard reception.
Trousdale County had considerably more first downs than Whites Creek, 17-6.
The Yellow Jacket defense also limited the Cobras to 146 total yards and forced three turnovers.
TCHS is off this week and will conclude their regular season at Watertown on Oct. 28.
On the same night, fellow region foes Harpeth will play at Westmoreland, and East Robertson will compete at Whites Creek on Oct. 27.
