Trousdale County put its new home uniforms to good use Friday, scoring early and often in a 58-21 trouncing of Portland on Senior Night.
The Yellow Jackets (6-2) rushed for a season-high 454 yards and finished with 472 total yards altogether.
“I thought we did a great job in the second half. I think we played the starters one series on offense and one series on defense,” said TCHS coach Blake Satterfield. “Any time you are able to do that in a ballgame, that’s usually a job well done.”
Portland won the coin toss, took the football and quickly went three and out. Trousdale needed just four plays to get on the scoreboard, as junior Bryson Claiborne took the ball for the first time in over a month and sped 31 yards to the end zone. Senior Heath Chasse’s kick put the Yellow Jackets ahead less than four minutes into the game.
Claiborne had missed four games with an injury and saw limited action Friday.
Trousdale County extended the lead later in the first quarter, as senior quarterback Jayden Hicks scored two of his four touchdowns on the evening.
Hicks’ first two scores came on a 2-yard run and a 19-yard carry, and Chasse’s kicks put Trousdale ahead 21-0.
Coach Greg Cavaah’s Panthers got on the board early in the second quarter with an 82-yard kickoff return down the visiting sideline by Caden Box. Zach Meador’s kick made it 21-7.
Hicks would answer again for the Jackets with a 20-yard scoring run to make it 28-7 with 7:14 left before halftime.
Portland responded with a 7-yard touchdown run by Dylan Gulley to make it 28-14, but Hicks again responded with an 18-yard scoring run with 32 seconds left before halftime to send the Yellow Jackets to the locker room with a 35-14 edge.
“We took a 21-0 lead and then I think our kids started playing like they had a 21-0 lead, started taking some plays off,” Satterfield said. “That’s something we’ve got to work on… The good thing is it allowed our first team to be tested and I think they responded in the second half.”
Trousdale took the ball after halftime and put together a 50-yard drive that was capped by a 4-yard plunge up the middle from senior fullback Cameron Rankins, the 33rd touchdown of his career.
Portland was forced to punt from deep in its territory on the Panthers’ next possession, but the snap sailed over the head of punter Braxton Cole. Cole retreated and kicked the ball out the back of the end zone for a safety, putting the Jackets ahead 44-14.
Senior Jordan Pickett joined the scoring party on the ensuing Trousdale possession, finding the end zone from 24 yards out to make it 51-14 and start a running clock.
Freshman Cole Gregory scored his first career touchdown early in the fourth quarter on an 8-yard carry. Freshman Colton Key kicked the PAT to make it 58-14.
With second- and third-team players on the field for the Jackets, Portland scored as Box found the end zone from seven yards out with 5:57 remaining to make it 58-21.
The 58 points were the most Trousdale County has scored against Portland since a 66-7 victory in 1964.
Thirteen different players carried the ball for the Jackets, led by Hicks’ 88 yards on seven carries. Senior Sebastian Linarez added 84 yards on eight runs while Rankins had 51 yards on nine attempts.
Rankins also had the lone pass completion for the Jackets, an 18-yard pass to senior Alex Ford.
