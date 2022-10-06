KINGSTON SPRINGS — The Trousdale County High School made lots of good plays at Harpeth last Friday night, but the Yellow Jackets just couldn’t make enough of them as they came up short, suffering a 29-28 to the Indians.
“We had a lot of players make plays tonight,” TCHS head coach Blake Satterfield said. “(Kobyn) Calhoun had that kickoff return (for a touchdown). Brian Banks had a big play. Cole Gregory and Eric Gunter were blocking their tails off. But with all of those big plays, they were kind of masked by a lot of bad plays.”
The Indians (5-2 overall, 2-1 in Region 4-2A) started the scoring on the first play of the second quarter when Jaden Petty reached the end zone with a six 6-yard run. Jasper Tharpe successfully kicked the extra point.
The Yellow Jackets (0-7, 0-3) answered with a nine-play, 69-yard drive that ended with a 3-yard touchdown run by Calhoun, the team’s junior quarterback. The extra-point kick was off the mark, and with 6:56 left in the half, the visitors trailed 7-6.
TCHS had a three-and-out possession on its next series, but the visitors got points on their fourth drive when Calhoun delivered a pass to junior Jake Fergusson that went for a 55-yard touchdown.
The Jackets attempted a two-point conversion and were turned away, but with 30 seconds remaining in the half, they had taken a 12-7 lead.
Trousdale County increased its edge late in the third quarter when Calhoun pushed in a 1-yard touchdown.
Fergusson successfully ran in the two-point conversion, and with 2:48 left in the quarter, the Jackets increased their lead to 20-7.
The Indians responded by scoring on a 1-yard touchdown run by quarterback Hayden Penrod on the first play of the final quarter. Tharpe banged home the extra-point kick, and the hosts now trailed at 20-14.
The Jackets had to start their next possession inside of their 10 yard line and were tackled in the end zone for a safety to leave the score at 20-16.
Reserve tailback Karson Mauk got on the field during the Indians’ next drive and finished it with a 4-yard touchdown run.
Tharpe tacked on the conversion kick, and the Indians held a 23-20 lead with 9:09 left to play.
On the ensuing kickoff, Calhoun gathered the kick at his 15 yard line and returned it 85 yards to paydirt.
Banks ran in the two-point conversion for a 28-23 Trousdale County advantage.
However, the Indians fought back on their next possession, and Penrod found his 6-foot-6 tight end, Cam Summers, with a pass that went for a 24-yard touchdown.
Harpeth went for two on the conversion attempt and was unsuccessful, but te Indians led 29-28 with 6:40 left on the clock.
The Jackets followed with a drive that resulted in moving the football, but it stalled at the Indians’ 34 yard line, when they gave up the ball on downs.
The Jackets had one more possession in the final minute, but it ended up with an interception.
Calhoun ran for 135 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries. He also completed 7 of his 10 passes for 100 yards and a touchdown, and he also had the kickoff return for a touchdown.
Defensively, Calhoun and Gunter had interceptions for the Jackets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.