Trousdale County had two nights of basketball action last week to open the 2020-21 basketball season, but came away with just one win.
The Yellow Jackets (1-2) got that win on Friday at Westmoreland, coming away with a 62-53 victory. It was Trousdale’s first game with all of its players available after the football team’s semifinal run and was also the Jackets’ fourth consecutive win over the Eagles (2-2).
“It’s always great having everyone back,” said TCHS coach Ryan Sleeper. “I was very pleased with the effort against a much improved Westmoreland team. I thought we excelled at applying pressure on defense. That will be our identity this season.”
Senior Alex Ford fueled an offensive surge that helped the Jackets build a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter, scoring 12 of his 19 points after halftime. Classmate Cameron Rankins added 14 points, junior Keenan Burnley had eight, junior Garrett Rieger six and sophomore Brayden Gooch five. Junior Kane Burnley had four points, while senior Jordan Pickett, junior Thomas Brown and junior Andrew Ford had two each.
In the girls’ game, the Lady Jackets scored just 16 points in the first half while committing 16 turnovers in a 69-34 loss to the Lady Eagles.
Junior Kailen Donoho had 19 points but was the only Trousdale player with more than one made basket. Seniors Claire Belcher and Kirsten Eversole had four points each, senior Morgan White had three, senior Kinley Brown two and sophomore Charlie Jo Dixon two.
Trousdale County played Watertown at home on Dec. 1 but dropped both games.
The Lady Jackets trailed by six at halftime, but were outscored by 15 in the third quarter of a 63-33 loss to the Lady Purple Tigers (8-0).
Belcher scored 11 points while White had nine, Eversole seven and Donoho six.
“Tough losses to two great AA teams in Watertown and Westmoreland, but right now we are trying to get game ready and playing quality opponents right now will prepare us for the type of talent we will face night in and night out within our district,” said TCHS girls coach Jared Hawkins.
The boys were outmanned in their game and fell 65-31 to the Purple Tigers (4-0).
Senior Landon Carver was the only Jacket in double figures with 11 points. Brown and Pickett each added five points, Andrew Ford, Reiger and junior Tyler Dixon had three each and freshman Cooper Henley had one.
The Jackets were scheduled to host Jackson County on Tuesday but those games were postponed until a date to be determined. Trousdale will host Clay County on Friday.
