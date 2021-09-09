Trousdale County will face its biggest test to date on Friday when the Yellow Jackets travel to Lafayette to face the Macon County Tigers.
Macon County is 3-0 with wins over East Robertson (34-12), Westmoreland (14-6) and DeKalb County (32-29). The Tigers are led by senior quarterback Braydee Brooks (6-4, 195), who threw for 880 yards and nine touchdowns last season. Two of his favorite targets are seniors Cameron Houston (5-11, 170) and Hayden Wix (6-2, 185).
Last year on the Creekbank, the Jackets won 21-13 in Week 6 as Jayden Hicks had six carries for 112 yards and a touchdown. The Tigers came into that game at 5-0 and jumped out to a quick 7-0 lead before Trousdale rallied.
“I want to beat Macon County, it’s a big rivalry game. But you have to have a bigger picture and look further ahead in the schedule. The following week against Westmoreland, that’s a region game and one we must win,” Trousdale coach Blake Satterfield said.
This will be the 79th meeting of the two rivals, with Trousdale holding a 58-20 edge in the series. The Jackets have won the last three meetings with the Class 4A Tigers.
The game can be heard live on WTNK 93.5-FM / 1090-AM and streamed online at funradiotn.com. Live scoring updates are also available on The Vidette’s Facebook page.
JSMS: The Satterfield Jr. Jackets fell 52-0 at Macon County on Sept. 2 with the visitors dressing just 23 players, 10 of whom were sixth-graders.
JSMS will have its Homecoming on Thursday with Upperman as the opponent. The festivities will begin at 5:15 p.m. with Evelyn Towns being crowned as queen. Attendants will be Katie Jo Shockley (eighth grade), Charlie Beth Wright (seventh grade) and Oakley McCall (sixth grade).
Kickoff will be at 6:30 p.m.
