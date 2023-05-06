RED BOILING SPRINGS — The Trousdale County High School baseball team rolled to an 11-2 victory at Red Boiling Springs on April 28.
Junior Colton Key blasted the first home run of the year for the Yellow Jackets.
Sophomore Ayden Beal pitched the first three innings. Devan Walford came on to finish the game on the mound and became the pitcher of record, earning the win.
TCHS played its last home game on Monday, suffering a 5-0 loss to Gordonsville.
The contest was scoreless through five innings before the hosts gave up one run in the sixth and four in the seventh.
The Yellow Jackets had three hits and committed two errors. Cole Gregory, Walford, and Kyson Noble produced the hits.
Walford suffered the loss on the mound as he gave up two hits and a walk while recording three strikeouts.
