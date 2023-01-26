The Trousdale County High School boys basketball team captured a pair of district victories last week.
The most impressive win took place on Friday evening as the Yellow Jackets downed visiting Jo Byrns, 66-63.
“(It was a) huge win for the boys,” TCHS Head Coach Ryan Sleeper said. “I’m just proud of them.
“We have battled some major adversity, and to see them fight to get better is so gratifying. It was our best offensive showing by far.”
The Yellow Jackets avenged a 58-40 loss to the Red Devils in Cedar Hill on Dec. 9.
Jo Byrns entered Friday’s contest with an 11-15 overall record and tied for first place in district play with East Robertson at 5-1.
The Yellow Jackets (8-11 overall, 4-3 in District 8-A) built a 14-point lead at 32-18 in the second quarter, but a technical foul helped the visitors to pull to within five points by halftime.
The hosts extended their advantage to eight points in the final period before the Devils closed the gap with three late 3-pointers.
TCHS junior Dalton Stafford poured in a career-high 22 points while grabbing seven rebounds. Classmate Cole Gregory added 18 points and seven boards.
Brayden Gooch followed with nine points, while Brian Banks had six, Jacob Smithson six, and Jake Fergusson five.
Three days earlier, the Jackets used a strong second half where they outscored the visitors 27-16 to roll to a 47-34 victory over visiting Merrol Hyde Magnet.
Trousdale County swept the season series with the Hawks, having claimed a 52-44 win when the two teams played in Hendersonville on Dec. 6.
The TCHS boys are now 15-5 all time against Merrol Hyde Magnet.
“I thought we played a very focused, defensive game,” Sleeper said. “We knew they liked to shoot the three, and we took that away as much as possible.”
Gooch and Gregory scored 15 points each. Stafford had nine and Fergusson eight.
The Jackets host Springfield tonight, travel to Knowledge Academy on Friday, and have senior night on Tuesday against STEM Prep Academy.
The 2002-03 Trousdale County High School boys basketball team that won district and region tournaments before capturing a 69-66 win over
- visiting Chattanooga Christian in the sectional round to advance to the Class A State Tournament in Murfreesboro will be recognized at halftime of the Lady Jackets game on Tuesday against STEM Prep.
The Jackets went 23-10 under the direction of head coach Mike Potts and assistant Josh Ray before suffering a 71-66 loss to Mitchell in the state quarterfinals at Middle Tennessee State University.
