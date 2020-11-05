Trousdale County extended its winning streak to seven games Friday night as the Yellow Jackets (8-2, 4-1 4-2A) defeated Jackson County (5-5, 1-4) 34-8 in Gainesboro.
The Jackets ran out to a 28-0 halftime lead, added another touchdown in the third quarter and allowed reserves to finish out the game.
“Number one, I am proud of our guys. We had a good win,” said TCHS coach Blake Satterfield. “The second thing is, we obviously have a lot of improving to do.”
The Jackets started the game with the ball and needed just five plays to reach the end zone. Senior Cameron Rankins got the scoring started on a 4-yard carry and freshman Colton Key’s kick made it 7-0.
Senior Alex Ford scored his first touchdown of the season on a 9-yard rush early in the second quarter, followed by Key’s kick to give the Jackets a 14-0 advantage.
Senior Jayden Hicks scored Trousdale’s next touchdown, an 11-yard run that was his 13th score of the season to push the lead to 21-0.
The Jackets took to the air late in the second quarter as Rankins tossed a 33-yard touchdown pass to Kane Burnley for the junior’s first career touchdown. Key’s kick put the Jackets up 28-0 at halftime.
In the third quarter, the Jackets quickly forced a three and out and then put together a seven-minute drive that was capped by a 6-yard touchdown pass from junior Keenan Burnley to classmate Carsey West. It was West’s first touchdown but a bad snap on the extra point led to it being blocked and kept the score at 34-0.
With Trousdale County emptying its bench, Jackson County got on the board early in the fourth quarter as senior Wid Robbins scored on a 2-yard run. Robbins also added a two-point conversion run to make it 34-8.
Trousdale County had 14 different players carry the ball, amassing 289 rushing yards. Sophomore Brian Banks had four carries for a team-high 65 yards, Ford added 55 yards and sophomore Naylon Banks had one run for 38 yards. Hicks had 31 yards and a touchdown on four attempts.
Coach Satterfield used four quarterbacks, led by Rankins who was 2-of-3 for 61 yards and a touchdown. Kane Burnley caught two passes for 39 yards and Hicks had a reception for 28 yards.
Trousdale County recorded a pair of interceptions by Ford and freshman Kylan Johnson.
The Yellow Jackets have now won 16 of 17 all-time meetings with the Blue Devils.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.